Sarah Renner



Des Moines - Sarah Catherine Renner passed away peacefully in her home October 30 after a short battle with cancer. Sarah was born December 2, 1951 to Dick and Susan Renner, the third of three children. Sarah was a proud resident of Des Moines, Iowa, where she raised her daughter, Susannah, enjoyed a wide circle of friends, and, inspired by the experiences of her cognitively disabled brother, dedicated her career to enabling people with cognitive and physical challenges to contribute meaningfully in society and in the workforce.



Following graduation from Roosevelt High School and the University of Iowa, she earned her Masters in Social Work from Iowa State University, but remained a diehard Hawkeye til the end. She married Thomas William Stephens and in 1990 gave birth to their daughter Susannah Jane, who was the light of her life.



Sarah approached life with strength, grace, generosity, and especially humor. She genuinely shared in her friends' joys and was always willing to listen to their problems but rarely willing to burden them with her own. In addition to her cherished daughter Susannah Stephens (Maxwell), Sarah is survived by her sister, brother, niece and nephew and a host of friends and fellow Hawkeye fans who she hoped will one day be able to lift flutes of champagne, share a cheese and charcuterie board, and enjoy smiles and laughs in her memory. Her daughter would like to welcome these friends and family to Sarah's home on December 20th to do just that.









