Sari Hinrichs
Des Moines - Sari Mae (Olson) Hinrichs, 85, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Granger Nursing and Rehab in Granger, Iowa.
Sari was born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 12, 1933. She was employed by Metro Ford and Walgreens in Des Moines. She and her husband, Walter, resided in Cherokee Village and Ash Flat, Arkansas for 13 years and Anchorage, Alaska for 10 years. While in Arkansas, she worked for Cherokee Village Lutheran Security and the Sharp County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher. She was a member of the hospice program of the Eastern Ozark Regional Hospital before returning to Iowa in May of 1999. Sari and Walter joined Zion Lutheran Church in Des Moines at that time.
Sari was a loving and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother. She loved playing cards and board games with her grandchildren. Sari was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind many beautiful memories.
Sari was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Hinrichs Jr. and mother, Gertrude M. Morrison.
Sari is survived by her children, James H. Olson of West Des Moines, Iowa, Jack D. (Patricia) Olson of Bondurant, Iowa, Jane A. Berry (Monte) of Overland Park, Kansas and Gerald W. Hinrichs of Murphy, Texas. She was also blessed with 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
According to her wishes, Sari has been cremated and a Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 1:00 p.m until 2:00 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd, Clive, Iowa to share memories and celebrate her life. This gathering will be followed by a burial at Glendale Cemetery 4909 University Ave, Des Moines, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church Sunday School, 4300 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019