Scott Andrews
Ankeny - Scott Andrews, 53, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on April 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope (520 NW 36th St. Ankeny, IA 50023). Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future building fund at Lutheran Church of Hope.
A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Scott's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 12, 2019