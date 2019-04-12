Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Scott Andrews
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lutheran Church of Hope
520 NW 36th St.
Ankeny, IA
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Lutheran Church of Hope
520 NW 36th St.
Ankeny, IA
Scott Andrews Obituary
Scott Andrews

Ankeny - Scott Andrews, 53, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on April 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope (520 NW 36th St. Ankeny, IA 50023). Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future building fund at Lutheran Church of Hope.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Scott's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 12, 2019
