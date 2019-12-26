|
|
Scott Bonney
Ankeny - Scott Evan Bonney, 62 of Ankeny passed away Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo. He was born January 29, 1957 in Cedar Falls to Carroll and Eva Grace Bonney. Scott was united in marriage to Jolene Kasper in 1984. They were blessed with two sons Aaron and Matthew. He is survived by his wife Jolene of Ankeny, sons Aaron of Des Moines and Matthew of Nottingham, England, a sister Cathy (Robert) Cooper of Cedar Falls. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30th at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019