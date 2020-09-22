1/1
Scott Heisler
Scott Heisler

West Des Moines - Scott Heisler, 45, of West Des Moines passed away September 19, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Agnes Heisler and maternal grandparents, Roy and Berniece Groote. He is survived by his daughter, Marlie; father, Larry (Michelle Marasco); mother, Joan Dennis (Denny); sister, Kelly Trently (Bob); nieces, Claire and Katie Forret, Charlotte and Emily Trently; step-brothers, Brian Dennis (Julie) and Michael Coleman (Courtney); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Scott was born June 22, 1975 to Larry and Joan (Groote) Heisler in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines and later from Grand View University in Des Moines. Scott served with the United States Marines from 1994 to 1998. He worked for Webb AllState Insurance Agency in West Des Moines. Scott loved time with his daughter, the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing golf, biking, marathons, and his dog Bode.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, with visitation prior from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Attendees are encouraged to dress "game day casual." A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial may be directed to Folds of Honor or ValorFit. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
