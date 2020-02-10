|
Scott Lawnsdail
Des Moines - Scott R. Lawnsdail, 56, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at home unexpectedly in his sleep from a spleen aneurysm.
Scott was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 12, 1963, to Dick and Linda Lawnsdail. He grew up in Valley Junction, West Des Moines and after High School he enlisted into the United States Army in Special Forces as a Paratrooper. Scott also belongs to the American Legion of Lorimor, Iowa.
Scott was employed at Firestone Bridgestone Tire Plant and worked there for over ten years. Prior to that he worked at Twin Rivers Glass Company and Super Value Warehouse.
Scott Loved being outdoors working on his vehicles, small engines and anything mechanical. He loved making and flying model airplanes of all sizes.
Scott is survived by his parents, Dick and Linda Lawnsdail, siblings, Julie (Glen) Tyler, Susan (Tim) Lawnsdail, Brian Lawnsdail and Scotts girlfriend, Deanna Bacon, four nieces, seven great nieces and three great nephews.
A Celebration of Life is going to be held on April 4, 2020 from 11:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Polk County Senior Center, 134, 6th Street, Des Moines, Iowa.
Memorial may be directed to the ARL of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020