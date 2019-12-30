|
Scott Livesay
Des Moines - On December 29, 2019, Scott Livesay left this world to walk in paradise with his grandparents at age 52. Scott was born on November 20, 1967 in Des Moines, IA. He is survived by mother Susan, stepfather Bryon, his father Fred and his brothers Jon (Lisamarie), Lance (Susan and Brett), and Fred (Kelly). He graduated Ruby Van Meter High School in 1989 and worked at Goodwill and attended Vodec. Scott was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a huge fan of Jesus.
Scott was known for his quick wit and wry smile. He never met a stranger, and everybody was his friend. Scott had a passion for trains, weather, watches, Batman, Mickey Mouse, and Coca Cola. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed playing vintage music from the 50s and 60s. His hobbies included photography and watching his favorite movies on repeat. He visited his grandparents on weekends often.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents. He will be missed by aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 1 and funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2 all at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019