|
|
Scott M. Hunefeld
Urbandale - Scott Michael Hunefeld died unexpectedly on January 21, 2020 at the age of 27.
Scott was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 7, 1992 to Bonnie and Randy Hunefeld. He graduated from Urbandale High School in 2010 and went on to earn a Marketing degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 2014. He worked as a Home Mortgage Consultant at Wells Fargo for 5 years.
He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity while at UNI. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, playing sand volleyball and socializing with his many friends. He was a huge Packers and Cardinals fan and the proud owner of a huge dog. He loved following all sports. His vibrant personality and incredible sense of humor brightened the lives of everyone who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Randy Hunefeld, and his grandparents, Mervin Peterson, Fred Hunefeld, and Marilyn (Hunefeld) and Marv Knutson. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Hunefeld, sister Kayla Olson, brother-in-law Jordan, his favorite niece Cecelia, his grandmother Delores Peterson, and his English Mastiff Champ.
The visitation will be held at Iles Westover Chapel on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The celebration of life service will be held at Windsor Heights Lutheran Church 1240 - 66th Street on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Silver Lake Cemetery, Ayrshire, IA on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family and will be given to the Special Olympics of Iowa, AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, and other charitable foundations. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020