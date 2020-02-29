|
Scott T. Barkley
Des Moines - Scott Barkley was born in Des Moines, Iowa on August 18, 1950 to Robert and Velda Barkley. He passed away on February 28, 2020. He is survived by his parents and two brothers, Mark Barkley of Des Moines and Brian Barkley (Amy McBeth) of North Liberty. He is also survived by his loving companion, Hazel Garcia and his stepchildren and grandchildren. Also surviving are Diane's children and Scott's stepchildren: Doug Seeley, Clint Seeley, Pat (Dawn) Seeley, Mike (Missy) Seeley, Matt Farnham (Julie), and John Farnham (Sherry).
Preceding him in death was his wife Diane Barkley and stepdaughter Jan Liewer.
Scott served in the U.S. military and served in Vietnam. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service until retirement. Scott was a union representative and member of APWU. He was the owner of several businesses including the ever popular Scooter's on 2nd Avenue.
Scott enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends, and walking his dog Rosie. He was an avid Cyclones fan. He enjoyed dining out. Half the wait staff in Des Moines will breathe a sigh of relief. Those who knew Scott will get it. LOL!
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 8, 2020