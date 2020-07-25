Screna Weaver
Perry, Formerly of Marion - Screna Weaver went to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 24, 2020. She was born to Peter & Juanita (Regenold) Bercier in Trail City, South Dakota on October 7, 1937. Screna grew up in a single parent family and her mother decided to move them to Waterloo, IA for a fresh start at a new life. This is where Screna and her older sister Patricia (Bolsen) attended Waterloo East High School, where she graduated in 1956.
Screna went on to have two sons, Kirk who is married to Brenda Roe-Weaver. They also have two sons, Jonathan and Luke. And her youngest son is Rodger. Both are currently residing in West Des Moines.
Screna decided to become a cosmetologist in the mid-70s to embark on new career which she made many close friendships over the years. Later she worked at Aegon Insurance Company in Cedar Rapids. She retired in 2004. Besides work, she attended Gospel Light Baptist Church in Marion, IA where she also had made some close dear friends. This is where she loved to spend most of her free time, and showing her devotion to GOD.
Screna worked hard her whole life until she was diagnosed with dementia in 2006. Her long hard struggles with this unforgiving disease finally ended this past Friday morning due to complications of pneumonia and the dementia.
She will be sadly missed by her two sons, daughter-in-law, and grandsons. Her sister Patricia and brother-in-law Elbert and their two daughters Gay Ann and Alice will sadly miss her also.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Private interment will be at Cedar Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Cedar Rapids. Memorial contributions may be directed to Gospel Light Baptist Church in Marion. For those unable to attend the memorial service, there will be a live stream link available, just prior to the service, on Screna's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
