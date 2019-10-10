|
|
Sean Patrick Wieser
West Des Moines - Sean Patrick Wieser, 48, suddenly passed away at his home on Monday, October 7, 2019, in West Des Moines, IA. A Celebration of Sean's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Sean was born April 26, 1971, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Arnold and Mary Margaret (Wilkinson) Wieser. He married Emily (Bertness) Wieser on a beautiful fall day on October 17, 2009.
Sean was a good Catholic school boy and attended St. Pius, and Dowling where he graduated in 1989. Sean went on to attend Grinnell College, a school where he connected with his calling for social justice. After taking a gap year he earned his J.D. from Drake University in 1997. During his time in school you could find Sean on the soccer field, football field, and rugby pitch - and enjoying his friends with a beverage after a good game.
Sean worked as an attorney for Dallas County for 20 years. He was a member of the Dallas County Bar Association, and the Des Moines Rugby Club. Sean volunteered with his son's Cub Scout pack. In his life Sean was passionate in his very quiet way about a few things: craft beer, music (both live and on his beloved CD collection), watching sports on his couch, making the world a better place, and his family.
Sean is survived by his wife, Emily Wieser, son, Henry Sean Wieser of West Des Moines; parents, Mary Margaret and Arnie Wieser of West Des Moines; brother, Paul H. Wieser of Seattle, WA; uncle, Patrick (Julie) Wilkinson of Oshkosh, WI; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. We are sure that he is in heaven now making lasagna and beef noodles with his beloved Grandma Agnes.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for Henry's college fund or Toys for Tots. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019