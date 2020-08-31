1/1
Sean Robert Doyle
Sean Robert Doyle

Des Moines - Sean R. Doyle was born on August 27, 1966, to Dean and Joyce Doyle. His struggle with mental health led him to taking his own life at the young age of 54.

Sean graduated from Carlisle High School and went on to the automotive repair technology program at Southwestern Community College where he earned his Associate of Applied Science degree. He later obtained a Social and Behavior Sciences degree from DMACC.

Sean was a maintenance worker for Dowling Catholic High School and various apartment complexes for numerous years. Most recently, he worked at Woodward Academy, a role in which he took great pride.

Sean enjoyed tinkering on cars and around the house, but he was most happy when spending time with his family and friends.

Sean is survived by his sons, Robert Doyle, Casey (Mackenzie Weeter) Doyle, and Conner Doyle; long-time companion, Eve Hobbiebrunken; father, Dean Doyle; granddaughter, Leah Doyle; his siblings, Daniel (Rhonda) Doyle, Dena (Dan) Randles, and Michael Doyle; as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Cremation will follow and a private family graveside service will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
