Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn's Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
West Des Moines, IA
Sebastian John Hubby Obituary
Sebastian John Hubby

Altoona - Sebastian John Hubby, treasured son of Alexis Danielle Hubby and Joshua James Walczyk, was born June 23, 2019. His birth was awaited with joyful expectation. Sebastian was an angelic baby and a gift from God, bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched by just a smile or squeeze of a finger.

Heaven's gain was our loss when our angel went to his heavenly home on August 25, 2019.

Sebastian was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Susan Hubby Cook. He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Kristina Webb; good friend, Edgar Salazar, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and their families.

Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, August 29 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Interment will be at the Morrisburg Cemetery, rural Stuart, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to the family by visiting the GoFundMe or Facebook donation sites. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019
