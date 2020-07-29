1/1
Serena S. Helton
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Serena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Serena S. Helton

Des Moines - Serena, 89, passed away on July 27, 2020 at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Her family will honor her with a private funeral service.

Serena Sophia Dirksen, the daughter of Reinhard and Adele (Heesch) Dirksen, was born July 15, 1931 in Kanawha, Iowa. After moving to Des Moines, she worked at Look Magazine and then began an over 40 year career with Burger King. Serena enjoyed gardening and feeding and watching the birds. She liked to begin her day drinking coffee and reading the newspaper. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for more than 57 years.

Serena is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Debbie (Wayne) Curry and Laurie Helton; grandchildren, Sharena (Josh) Appenzeller and Josh Curry; great-grandchildren, Kylan Appenzeller, Dawson Curry, and Zayden Appenzeller; and her brother, Mervin Dirksen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Linn Eugene Helton, and brother Ray Dirksen.

Memorial contributions may be given to ARL-Iowa or Grace Lutheran Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved