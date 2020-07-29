Serena S. HeltonDes Moines - Serena, 89, passed away on July 27, 2020 at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Her family will honor her with a private funeral service.Serena Sophia Dirksen, the daughter of Reinhard and Adele (Heesch) Dirksen, was born July 15, 1931 in Kanawha, Iowa. After moving to Des Moines, she worked at Look Magazine and then began an over 40 year career with Burger King. Serena enjoyed gardening and feeding and watching the birds. She liked to begin her day drinking coffee and reading the newspaper. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for more than 57 years.Serena is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Debbie (Wayne) Curry and Laurie Helton; grandchildren, Sharena (Josh) Appenzeller and Josh Curry; great-grandchildren, Kylan Appenzeller, Dawson Curry, and Zayden Appenzeller; and her brother, Mervin Dirksen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Linn Eugene Helton, and brother Ray Dirksen.Memorial contributions may be given to ARL-Iowa or Grace Lutheran Church.