1SG George Andrew Jackson
Urbandale - Jack, 69, died honorably on July 20, 2019. He was a highly decorated Marine who fought proudly for his country and later trained JROTC students at North High School. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines followed by a dessert reception until 5 p.m. Private burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Jack is survived by his children, Candice (Brett) Stenstrom, Amanda (Randy) O'Hara, and Lucas Andrew Jackson; grandchildren, Stella Ray Stenstrom and Lucky Jack O'Hara; and the mother of his children, Sue Jackson.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019