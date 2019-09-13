|
Shannon Dean Swain
Grimes - Shannon Swain, 55, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away on September 10, 2019. A visitation will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA on Sunday, September 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. In honor of Shannon's love of sports, the family request you wear your favorite team colors (except black and gold - joking!) Funeral services will follow on Monday at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines at 1:00 p.m.
Shannon was born on March 7, 1964 to Donny and Marilyn Swain in Boone, Iowa. He graduated from Madrid High School and went on to become an X-ray technologist at Methodist Hospital. He became a medic for WDM EMS and was dedicated to saving lives. He worked in the Cath lab for many years before pursuing a career in medical device sales.
He had made many wonderful friends over the years and enjoyed all sports but especially enjoyed soccer, basketball, football and golf. He loved spending time watching and participating in sports and biking with his children, Tyler and Brooke.
Left to mourn Shannon are his wife of 30+ years, Sherry; his son, Tyler of Ankeny; and daughter, Brooke of Waukee.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House or the John Stoddard Cancer Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 13, 2019