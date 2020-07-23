Shannon Uyeno
Des Moines - Shannon Marie Uyeno, 51, passed away July 21, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital. Shannon was born October 1, 1968 in Des Moines, IA to Karen (Webb) and William Killen. Bill was a member of the US Navy and the family moved to Hawaii where Shannon grew up. She later met her husband, who was also in the military, and the entire family moved to Long Beach, California. In 2006, Shannon returned to Iowa where she worked for Prairie Meadows as a Cashier Cage Supervisor for over 15 years. Her co-workers were another set of family to her and she treasured the friendships she made there.
Shannon was a hard-worker and loved spending time with her family and friends. She never took a real vacation or had the nicest things. She spent most of her life giving what she didn't have to those who had less. She was such a giving person and only asked to be loved.
She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Mary Miller and Patty Phillips; her children, Bobby Uyeno, Mike Uyeno and Jesse Biela; grandchildren, Landon and Kayleigh; her nieces, Jasmyn, Marissa and Amanda; many other family members and friends; and her beloved furry friend, Teddy. Shannon was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and condolences expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.