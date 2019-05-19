|
Shari Lynn Kizer
Dubuque - Shari Lynn Kizer, age 60, passed away at her home in Dubuque, IA on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Shari was born on November 21, 1958 in Clarinda, IA to her parents, Ferrel Huddle and Connie Stewart. Shari was a graduate of Clarinda High School in Clarinda, Iowa. She went on to pursue a banking career with the Dubuque Bank and Trust for over 19 years. She married her husband, Richard "Rick" A. Kizer on October 28, 1989 at the Grinnell Christian Church. Shari was an avid Los Angeles Lakers basketball fan and especially loved Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. All services will be private.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Rick, her sister Rhonda Kizer, her brothers-in-law, Samuel, Jim, and Robert Kizer, sister-in-law Debbie Lalli, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceded in death by her parents, and her grandparents, Ural and Katherine Huddle.
A Shari Lynn Kizer memorial fund has been established. The family would like to give a huge thank-you to the entire staff at the Mercy Medical Center as well as Dr. Runde and Dr. Jaynes.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019