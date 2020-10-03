1/
Sharil Hale Fetters
Sharil Hale Fetters

Sharil, age 59, passed away at her home on September 25, 2020, after a 5 year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sharil is survived by her husband Craig; daughters Lauren and Allison (Eddie), her grandsons Calvin, Devin and Garrett; and her parents; Kay and Russ Hale.

As per her wishes, Sharil has been cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharil's name to the ARL of Iowa, 5452 N. E. 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice (EveryStep) and especially to nurse Stacy for taking care of Sharil.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
