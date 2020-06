Sharlot Ann GraysonSharlot Ann Grayson died in her sleep in Fishers, Indiana, on February 17, 2020, aged 88.Sharlot was born in Tipton, County on November 15, 1931 to parents Marvin Samuel Dickover and Thelma Pauline Dickover. She married Ned William Grayson on August 6, 1950.Ned and Sharlot lived in Tipton, Indiana, where Ned worked for Hy-Line International.Sharlot co-founded the Country Charm Nursery School in 1969, which she co-owned until 1980.Ned and Sharlot spent the majority of their 50-year-marriage in Tipton, Indiana, though they also lived in West Des Moines, Iowa; Noblesville, Indiana; and Crossville, Tennessee. After Ned died in 2002, she moved to Carmel, Indiana.Her brother William Dickover (Fern Dickover, deceased) preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters Janet Rayl (John Rayl, deceased) and Joyce Lindley (James Lindley, deceased) and sons Whit Grayson (Deb Grayson, deceased) Kyle Grayson (Cathy Grayson), and Barclay Grayson (Jayne Grayson). She leaves behind five granddaughters—Kirstin McRee, Brittany Steff, Blythe Grayson, Courtney Meyer, and Taylor Weitzer—as well as great-grandchildren Zoe Kirkes, and Daniel and Owen Steff, who loved her very much.Services will be held on Saturday, June 27th, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W Jefferson St, Tipton, IN 46072. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and a short service will follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org