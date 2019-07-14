|
|
Sharon Ann Chitty
Nevada - Sharon Ann Chitty, 74 of Nevada, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home in Nevada.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A memorial service will be Tuesday, July 16 also at the funeral home with Pastor David Burling officiating.
Sharon was born April 2, 1945, to Robert and Dorothy (Stemler) Thompson. On October 6, 1961, Sharon was united into marriage to John Louis Chitty at the Colo United Methodist Church. Together they started Chitty Garbage which they ran from 1973 until 2009. In the late 70's, Sharon started the Story County Container Redemption Center. In 1989, Sharon was proud to earn her G.E.D.
Sharon served on the Maxwell and Nevada First Responders and the Maxwell Fire Department and was an active volunteer at Story County Senior Care in Nevada. She was also a member of the Nevada Whirlers Square Dancing Club. She enjoyed the "Fisters" group and her Friday night dinner with friends. Sharon loved flea markets, making crafts and traveling, spending many winters in Mississippi.
Sharon is survived by her children: Julie (Pat) Happe of Dewitt, Mike (Lynn) Chitty of Ames and Patrick (Karin) Chitty of Ames; her grandchildren: Trevin (Nikki) Happe, Devin Happe, Lauren (Dustin) Meier, Garret Chitty, Sophie Chitty and Philip Chitty; and her great-grandchildren: Bennett and Carson Meier and Blake and Jackson Happe. She was preceded in death by her father; her husband; and a granddaughter, Olivia Chitty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Story County Senior Care or a .
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019