Services
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Booneville Cemetery
Sharon Ann Harvey

Sharon Ann Harvey Obituary
Sharon Ann Harvey

Waukee - Sharon Ann Harvey went to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Booneville Cemetery.

Sharon was the only child born on July 1, 1947 to Henry (Duke) and Hazel Harvey. She lived her life in and around Waukee where she graduated from Waukee H.S. She worked for the credit card division of Standard Oil and Citi Group and retired in 1998. Sharon loved taking vacations to exciting destinations and was a kind and loving person who adored animals, especially cats.

Sharon was preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Sharon's memory to the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
