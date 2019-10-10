Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
Churchville, IA
1947 - 2019
Sharon Cassady Obituary
Sharon Cassady

Osceola - A Mass of Christian burial for Sharon R. Cassady, 71, who died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, IA from Alzheimer's, will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 15 at the Church of the Assumption, Churchville, IA with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, Churchville.

Sharon is survived by her loving family; sons, James M. (Cindi) of Truro, IA, Brian of St. Charles, IA, Jason (Amy) of West Liberty, IA and daughter Anne Cassady-Hornick (Dave) of Englewood, CO; her grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Owen, Colin, Ryan, Brynn, Braelynn, Quinten and Sarah; sisters, Marilyn Van Zee of Pleasantville, IA and Arlene Hammer (John) of Panora, IA; brother Jack Shelker (Becky) of Perry, IA; sisters-in-law Jane Cassady of Prole, IA and Diane McCauley (Tom) of New Virginia, IA; brothers-in-law Tom Cassady (Jan) of St. Charles, IA and Robert Cassady of Prole, IA and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James F. Cassady, sister Juanita Davis, brothers-in-law, John M. Cassady and Robert Van Zee.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 14 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the family in Sharon's name for future remembrances to honor and remember Sharon.

To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
