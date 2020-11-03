Sharon CoxOsceola - Sharon, 71, passed away on October 31, 2020 at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Her family will greet friends from 11 a.m.-Noon, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens.Sharon was born November 7, 1948 in Newton, Iowa to Robert and Gladys Jean (Landers) Hart. She retired from the City of Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Office.Sharon was crafty, liked to crochet and quilt, and was a member of Threads of Joy. She enjoyed caring for flowers and gardening. Sharon had been a Sunday School teacher and loved her family deeply.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Diane Hart.Sharon is lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert; children: Tammy (Tony) Andrews, Eric (Rose) Breckenridge, Steve (Jen) Cox, Chris (Nikki) Cox, and Bill (Shawna) Cox; sixteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Michael (Ellen) Hart.