Sharon Gibson-Lamb



Des Moines - Sharon (Gibson) Lamb, age 78 of Des Moines, IA passed away Tuesday, Oct 5th at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines of a heart attack.



Sharon was born on September 8th, 1942 to Alfred "Bud" and Lucille "Lucy" (Burnett) Gibson in Mitchell, SD. She was joined by her sister Shirley in 1949. In 1951, the family moved to Rapid City where her dad opened his first barber shop and her mother was a teacher.



Sharon graduated from Rapid City High School in 1960. She attended the University of Northern Colorado for two years before marrying Odean "Dean" Jukam in August of 1962. Dean and Sharon lived in Hartford Connecticut and LaCrosse Wisconsin before settling in Des Moines Iowa in 1964.



In Feb of 1965, Sharon and Dean celebrated the birth of their daughter, Kimberly. They were blessed by the birth of their second daughter, Johanna in August of 1966. Sharon was a stay at home mom and Des Moines Art Center volunteer when her daughters were young. Her children will forever cherish their mom's passion for teaching them about the arts, history and music.



In 1973, Dean and Sharon divorced and she returned to school to complete her college degree. Sharon graduated from Iowa State with honors and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Kappa Honor society. Sharon had a Bachelor's degree in Anthropology with Minors in Journalism and Math.



Following her college graduation, Sharon worked for Polk County Juvenile Court for 33 years. She was very dedicated to her career and was proud to have helped countless children and families.



Sharon was a Master Gardener, an anthropologist, lover of English history, Civic Center Volunteer, lover of art and music, an international traveler, ukulele player, ancestry researcher, social justice warrior, environmentalist, fierce Democrat and political volunteer, student of philosophy,a loyal dog mom to Miss Emily, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Above all, she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister.



Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Kimberly Weaver-Fritzsche (Greg) of Boone, IA and Johanna Bowden (Justin) of Shawnee, KS ;grandchildren; K.C., Corbin (Andrew), and Grant Weaver; Jesse Dean and Jack Bowden; Sister Shirley Anderson (Tom); Nephew Chad Biesman (David) ; Niece Kara Gray (Steve); Great Niece and Nephew Sutton and Logan Gray.



Services for Sharon will be provided by Hamilton's Funeral Home at 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 12-2 pm with a celebration of Sharon's life to follow immediately after visitation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store