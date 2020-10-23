Sharon Gile
Creston - Sharon Gile, 75, died Oct. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Ia. of COVID-19. Private services will at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26. Services will be live streamed on Powers Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be determined. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com
.
Sharon Jane (Dicks) Gile, daughter of Robert and Mary (Case) Dicks, was born Sept. 7, 1945 in Corning, Ia. She was united in marriage to Larry Eugene Gile.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Thompson; sons, James (Karen) Best, Robert (Beverly) Best and Steven Best; grandchildren, Scott Thompson, Jennie Best, Hanna Best, Jonathan Hysell, Jacob (Jennifer) Best, Amanda Hysell, Carissa Best, Cole Best and Cooper Best; great-grandchildren, Justin Best and Zarion Dames; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, granddaughters, Breana and Libby Best, 2 brothers and a sister