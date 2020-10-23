1/1
Sharon Gile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Gile

Creston - Sharon Gile, 75, died Oct. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Ia. of COVID-19. Private services will at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26. Services will be live streamed on Powers Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be determined. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com.

Sharon Jane (Dicks) Gile, daughter of Robert and Mary (Case) Dicks, was born Sept. 7, 1945 in Corning, Ia. She was united in marriage to Larry Eugene Gile.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Thompson; sons, James (Karen) Best, Robert (Beverly) Best and Steven Best; grandchildren, Scott Thompson, Jennie Best, Hanna Best, Jonathan Hysell, Jacob (Jennifer) Best, Amanda Hysell, Carissa Best, Cole Best and Cooper Best; great-grandchildren, Justin Best and Zarion Dames; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, granddaughters, Breana and Libby Best, 2 brothers and a sister




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved