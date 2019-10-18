Services
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Open Bible Fellowship Church
Ankeny, IA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Open Bible Fellowship Church
Ankeny, IA
Sharon Jane Langworthy Obituary
Grimes - Sharon Jane Langworthy, 76, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Open Bible Fellowship Church in Ankeny where the family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Sharon was born June 19, 1943, to Carl and Ethel Ruth (Titus) Bjorklund. She married Larry Langworthy on April 7, 1982. She worked with her husband Larry for Larry Langworthy Painting, retiring in 2005. Sharon was a member of Open Bible Fellowship Church in Ankeny. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, friends and cats.

Sharon is survived by her children, Keith Bachmeyer and Lisa Johnson, both of Grimes, and Shane Bachmeyer of Des Moines; three step-sons, Marty (Jenny) Langworthy of Omaha, NE, Jeff (Athena) Langworthy of West Jordan, UT, and Mike (Shelly) Langworthy of Mankato, MN; her grandchildren, Lynn Bachmeyer of Mankato, MN, Kelvin Bachmeyer of Grimes, Kahla McCoullough of Redfield, and Kassandra Bachmeyer of Perry; great-grandchildren, Leon Stufflebeam and Leah Bachmeyer, both of Perry; her twin sister, Sharol (Herb) Harrington of Kingsport, TN; brother, Ron (Gail) Bjorklund of Minneapolis, MN and sister-in-law, Grace Bjorklund of Dresser, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and siblings, Merlin, Carl and Burdette Bjorklund, Beverly Martin, Neil Bjorklund and Joelle Martin.

Contributions may be made to the Open Bible Fellowship Church in Ankeny. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
