Sharon K. Kirch
Des Moines - Sharon Kay Elings Kirch passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 71.
Sharon was born February 20, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama to James and Frances Elings. She continued to work part-time at Kohl's Department Store after retiring from Portamedic. She was a dedicated employee, but most of all she was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was the sweetest, nicest, most loving person we've ever known. Family was everything to her. She also loved reading, watching Hallmark movies, and spending time with friends.
Sharon is survived by her daughters Melissa Allen and Lisa Kirch, granddaughter Madison Allen, and grandson Tyler Allen. Also left with her memory are her sister Janice Gillespie (Mike), brothers John Elings (Deb) and Alan Elings, and her beloved dog Pugsley. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends are mourning her loss as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and parents, James and Frances Elings.
We will always remember her as loyal, kind, soft spoken, yet strong. She will live forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hamilton's on Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Sharon.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019