Sharon K. KlugDes Moines - Sharon Kay Klug, 61, Des Moines, Iowa, died at MercyOne Hospital, Des Moines, on Friday, August 7, 2020. Her family was unable to be by her side due to the Covid XIX hospital visitor's restrictions. They regret she was alone and unable to see and touch her loved ones.Sharon was born in Des Moines on June 24, 1959 to James and Donna Lou (Coe) Meek. She graduated from Lincoln High pursuing a career at Wells Fargo Card Services in Des Moines for over 31 years. She was preparing to enjoy traveling with husband Joel, when she retired at age 62. She had been badgering him about getting his passport so they could hit the ground running.She loved watching her grandsons play basketball and vacations on the beach with her feet in the sand. Sharon & Joel were members of the Corvette Club of Iowa, both very competitive drivers in their groups. They competed over time with a Corvette C3 then finally a C6. Joel taught Sharon how to drive which helped him dial in the car for both of them. Mostly, it benefited Sharon as her heats were before the men's and she would leave him with worn tires. Misty & Tiffany, Sharon's daughters, were a part of this and very proud of all their Mom's trophies and plaques. No one will hold it against her that she and Joel were avid Minnesota Vikings fans.Survivors include husband Joel Vincent Klug, daughters, Misty (Jason) Parkey, and Tiffany Klug, grandchildren, Jayvon, Keon, Dayton, Makyah, Kendon, and LayOnna, siblings, Cathy (Don) James, Jim (Candy) Meek, and Frank (Claudia) Meek, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Preceding her in death were her parents, Jim & Donna Meek, and sister, Linda Meek Harris.The family will greet friends Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317. Funeral services will be 10:30 am on Thursday at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Rising Sun Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, Iowa near her parent's graves.At Sharon's services the family prefers that attendees please wear masks. Thank you.