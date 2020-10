Sharon Kay DoughertyDes Moines - Sharon Kay Dougherty passed away at the age of 70, on October 19, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Rich; children, Rick (Melissa) Dougherty, Jean (Rob) Bowen; grandchildren, Ivy Davis, Abby and Amber Dougherty, Cassidy and Emilee Bowen; siblings, Karen (David) Rainey and Robert (Cheryl) Faust; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. She joined her parents in heaven.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at New Life Church, 6036 NE 12th Ave, Pleasant Hill, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at the church.Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com