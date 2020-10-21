1/1
Sharon Kay Dougherty
Sharon Kay Dougherty

Des Moines - Sharon Kay Dougherty passed away at the age of 70, on October 19, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Rich; children, Rick (Melissa) Dougherty, Jean (Rob) Bowen; grandchildren, Ivy Davis, Abby and Amber Dougherty, Cassidy and Emilee Bowen; siblings, Karen (David) Rainey and Robert (Cheryl) Faust; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. She joined her parents in heaven.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at New Life Church, 6036 NE 12th Ave, Pleasant Hill, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
