Sharon Kemmis
Sharon Kemmis

Indianola - Sharon Kay (Green) Kemmis, 83, of Indianola, IA, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home. She grew up in Indianola and graduated from Indianola High School in 1955. She attended Drake University for a year.

Sharon moved to Denver, CO, in 1956, where she worked as a secretary. She met and married Ernest L. Kemmis in 1957. Two children were born to this union, Teresa Lee and Ronald Barclay. Sharon and her children returned to Indianola in 1977.

She worked for several federal agencies in Des Moines, IA, and Minneapolis, MN until her retirement.

She loved growing flowers, gardening, knitting and her many cats.

Sharon is survived by daughter, Teresa (Jim) Pipe and son, Ron (Ginny) Kemmis; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Stoll and Beverly Stockton; brother, Bob (Coleen) Turnipseed; and a host of cousins and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Amy L. Turnipseed; step-father, Muriel A. Turnipseed; father, Orville Green; brothers, Clyde, Dick and Raymond Turnipseed, and Jerry Stockton; sisters, Charlene (Duke) Chatham and Mary Lou O'Neal.

Memorial services and burial of cremains will occur at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be given in Sharon's name to Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
