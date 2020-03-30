|
Sharon Kunz
Sharon (Sheree) Kunz passed away March 28, 2020. She was born November 6, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa to Francis Graham and Viola (Hebbeln) Graham. She attended City High in Iowa City and graduated from Mercy Hospital Nursing School in Davenport, IA. While working at University of Iowa Hospitals she met her future husband, Roger Kunz. Once Roger graduated from medical school they moved to Washington, DC for his advanced training and then to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Upon completion of his military service they moved to Des Moines where they were to spend most of their married life.
While Sheree was educated to be a nurse she was born to be a mom. She is survived by her husband, Roger, her four sons, Theodore (Barbara), Chad (Janine), Lee (Michele), Todd as well as five grandchildren - Appalachia, Ellacoya, Violet, Madeline, and Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Connie.
Sheree loved dancing and with Roger they belonged to many country western and ballroom clubs. She also enjoyed golf and traveled extensively with Roger to many places that included Egypt, China, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a public funeral and burial service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in West Des Moines at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made in her name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association and to Every Step Hospice in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020