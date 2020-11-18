1/1
Sharon L. Dolash
Sharon L. Dolash

Ankeny - Sharon L. Dolash, 81 died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Sunnyview. Care Center, Ankeny, IA. Sharon will be cremated Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Canfield Cemetery, Ivy.

Sharon was born December 18, 1938, in Goodland, KS to Joe and Leona (McCall) Cullins. Sharon was a member of Ivy United Methodist Church. She enjoyed raising show rabbits, arts and crafts and loved her animals.

Survivors include her children: Steve (Jim Weiss) Dolash of Ankeny, Scott Dolash (Nadine) of Phoenix, AZ, Spencer Dolash of Bondurant Stephanie (Scott) Myers of Blain, PA; 6 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jessica, Savanna, Daniel, Dalton, Hanah; 4 great-grandchildren: Johnny, Jocelyn, Charlotte, and McKenzie.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents; brother, Roger Cullins; daughter, Shellie; and grandson, Dylan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
