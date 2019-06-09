|
Sharon L. Fetters
Des Moines - Sharon Lee Fetters, 56, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born November 10, 1962 in Des Moines, Iowa to Gerald and Marlene Oliver. She enjoyed her family and was always there for everyone, including her Broadlawn's family. She loved her cats, Scooter and Penny.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 16 years, Donnie Sherwood; siblings, Debra (Tony) Anzivino, Jerri (Terry) Goodrich, Bill Montgomery; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Dawn, Aimee, Jimmy, Josh, Jacob, Breana, Gerald, Charity, and Raymond. She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Marlene, daughter Nicole Renee, and sister Diane Jaeger.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made directly to the family in loving memory of Sharon.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019