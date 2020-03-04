|
Sharon L. Nelson
Des Moines - Sharon L. Nelson, 78, passed away February 27, 2020 at the Granger Nursing and Rehab Center.
Sharon was born December 12, 1941 in Wauketa, Illinois to Roland and Lorraine Nelson. She worked for Fort Des Moines in food service for many years and retired in 2007 from Aviva Insurance Company where she also worked in food service. Sharon attended St. Anthony Catholic Church. She enjoyed listening to music and painting.
Sharon is survived by a host of dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Sharon.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020