Sharon Lamotta
Waukee - Sharon Lamotta, 82, passed away on March 12, 2019 at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, IA. There will be a private graveside service with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Sharon was born December 15, 1936 in Clarion, IA to Albert and Ola McCormick. She graduated from Clarion High School and then went to Drake University and received a teaching certificate. Sharon lived in Ida Grove, Knoxville, Newton, Iowa City and Des Moines. She lived in the Des Moines area for 42 years and attended Lutheran Church of Hope.
Sharon is survived by her husband, James; children, David (Maureen) Persinger, Janine (Brian) Jones, and Jennifer (Eric) Grunewald; grandchildren, Stephen (Mercy) Persinger, Ryan (Rebecca) Persinger, and Jordan Jones, Brianna Jones, Davin (Gabby) Grunewald, Kyler Grunewald, Bryce Grunewald; and great grandchildren, Allen, Elizabeth, and Clarissa. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; and first and second husbands.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Arbor Springs and Suncrest Hospice for their compassion and the loving care they gave Sharon during her last days. Sharon will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Hospice or Arbor Springs in memory of Sharon.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019