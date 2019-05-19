|
|
Sharon Louise Murphy
Columbia, MO - Sharon Louise Murphy, formerly Sharon Harris, Maiden Name: Sharon Grinstead, from Hannibal, MO died peacefully in Columbia, MO on May 16, 2019 at the age of 70.
Sharon is survived by her son Jeffrey Harris of Phoenix, AZ, Stephanie Miller, Jennifer Murphy-Lopez, Rebecca Murphy and Teresa Murphy all of Hannibal, MO as well as Grandchildren Curtis, Sumir, Carly, Emma, Ruben, Hayden and Rosalee, in addition to her sister Jane Grinstead of St Louis Park, Minnesota, her sons-in-law Curtis and Luis, and former husbands Tim Murphy and Ronnie Harris. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Harriet J Grinstead and Robert L Grinstead.
Sharon was born on March 6, 1949 in Ames, IA She graduated from Valley High School in Des Moines in 1967. During her life she also resided in Tama, IA, Grinnell, IA, Indianola, IA, and Iowa City, IA.
She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who's sole interest in life was her family. She loved her cats and the Minnesota Vikings. She was full of smiles and she was someone who never met a stranger.
A funeral is not scheduled at this time however there will be a life celebration scheduled at a future date. Any memorials can be sent to the Northeast Humane Society: 2923 Warren Barrett Dr, Hannibal, MO 63401.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019