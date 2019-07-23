|
Sharon Musselman
Waukee - Sharon (Gear) Musselman, 78, was born July 30, 1940 and passed away peacefully Saturday July 20, 2019. Sharon was a long-time resident of Waukee, IA and a member of St Boniface Catholic Church.
Sharon married the love of her life, Larry Musselman, on January 13, 1962. They lived in Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Waukee. Sharon worked for the Register CU from 1982-2005. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, raising horses, going to live theater at the Civic Center, and doing various crafts.
Sharon is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years and her parents. Survivors include her brother Richard (Ruth) Gear, children, Debbie Musselman, Michael Musselman (Nicole Warren), and Julie (Kevin) Clarken. Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren, Kirk (Ariel) Musselman, Kassidy Musselman, Daniel Clarken, Justin Clarken, Jaedon Warren, Dorian Musselman, great-grandchildren Sylas Musselman, Arlo Musselman and a niece Alexandria Gear.
Visitation service will be Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10:00am. with the funeral service immediately following at St Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. Burial will be at the Veterans Cemetery on Friday July 26, 2019 at 9:30am. Online condolences may be shared at www.dyamondmemorial.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Hospice Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 23, 2019