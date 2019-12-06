|
Sharon O'Donnell
Waukee - Sharon O'Donnell (Simmer) was called to heaven on Thursday, December 05, 2019. Sharon was loved for her sunny disposition, gentle touch and boundless love for her family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Keith Simmer. She is survived by her mother, Shirlie Simmer, sister Sheryl Chew and her husband the love of her life John O'Donnell. Also Sharon's sons David and Joseph, David's wife Laura, their children Hannah and Elliot, in-laws nieces, nephews and cousins. Sharon will be sorely missed by us all but we take comfort in the knowledge that we have a new guardian angel watching over us.
Funeral mass will be held at St. Boniface Church, Waukee, Wednesday Dec. 11 at 10am. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec 10 from 5 to 7pm at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to the John Stoddard Cancer Center, Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019