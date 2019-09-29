|
|
Sharon Robinson
Des Moines - Sharon Refshauge Robinson, age 84, passed away peacefully on September 22 in Des Moines, Iowa with her daughters at her bedside.
Sharon was born in 1935 in Whiting, Iowa to Shirley Garrett Refshauge and Stuart Refshauge. After graduating from Cedar Falls High School, Sharon received her degree in speech and English from the University of Northern Iowa.
Sharon married Robert Robinson in Cedar Falls in 1955, and throughout their 57-year marriage, they traveled to Denmark and across the United States visiting cousins, friends and grandchildren. They shared an active interest in politics, reading, bridge, writing, gardening and entertaining.
Sharon's career began teaching English in Denver, and Waterloo, Iowa. Later, as a stay-at-home mother, she wrote for two central Iowa Labor Councils and began her career in politics when the family moved to Des Moines in 1969. Her career included running for Secretary of State in 1970, establishing and becoming the first Director of the Legislative Public Information Office, and providing live radio commentary on legislative debate for WOI Public Radio. She later became Director of the House Democratic Caucus Research Staff and retired in 1995.
Sharon was preceded in death by her dear husband, Rob. Sharon is survived by her sisters Susan Refshauge (Gary) Davis of Grinnell, and Nike Refshauge of Betheseda, MD.; her daughters Ann (Tom) Monick of Glen Ellyn, IL.; Meg Robinson Sullivan of Elmhurst, IL.; Kate (Mark) Takahashi of San Diego; and grandchildren Charlie and Sam Bent, Patrick and Robert Sullivan, and Grace and Henry Takahashi.
The family is most grateful for the loving care Sharon received from her caregivers Laura Jones Rettig, Kathy McIlhon, the nurses and staff at Scottish Rite Park, and Suncrest Home Health.
People who wish, may direct memorial donations to the Miller Trust Fund in care of Scottish Rite Park in Sharon's name. Online memorials may be directed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019