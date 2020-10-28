1/
Sharon Ryan
Sharon Ryan

Circleville, OH - Sharon K. Ryan, age 82 of Circleville, Ohio, passed away October 22, 2020. A visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn with Pastor Ben Nti officiating. Burial was at Rector Cemetery, rural Chelsea.

Sharon is survived by her brother Bill (Jacque) Ryan of Centerville, OH; and by four nieces and one nephew. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister Harriett McGregor.

Sharon was born on July 21, 1938 in Grinnell, IA to Willis and Gwendolyn (Manatt) Ryan. She retired from Circleville City Schools in Ohio, where she was a librarian for many years and thoroughly enjoyed genealogy. Sharon was a member of Circleville Presbyterian Church, in Circleville, OH.

Online condolences can be made to: www.klosterfuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
