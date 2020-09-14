Sharon Schwartz
West Des Moines - Sharon Schwartz of West Des Moines passed away quietly at 3801 Grand surrounded by family on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial in Sharon's honor will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1627 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Adel.
If guests are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites friends to join them virtually for Sharon's service through the link in her obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Sharon was born December 12, 1932 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, daughter of Richard and Elizabeth McKinley. She met the love of her life, Daniel Schwartz in Council Bluffs, Iowa and they were married September 19, 1952. Dan and Sharon moved with their expanding family to West Des Moines in 1965.
Sharon had the wonderful privilege of raising and nurturing her loving children. After they were grown, she worked for over 20 years in various capacities at Dowling High School. Sharon volunteered for various charities throughout the years and became an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan.
Sharon had a deep and strong faith. She loved singing in the Sacred Heart choir and will always cherish her memories visiting Rome with the choir.
Sharon is survived by her children, Mary (Bill) Bauder of Corpus Christi, TX, Michael (Cindy) Schwartz of Excelsior, MN, Amy (Bob) Colacello of Fort Myers, FL, and Ellyn (Mike) Knapp of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Crubaugh, David (Ashlee) Schwartz, Kyle and Carley Schwartz, and Katelyn Knapp; great-grandchildren, John and Madelyn Crubaugh and Leyton Schwartz; siblings, Barry (Magda) McKinley of Iowa City, Mark McKinley of Denver, CO, Mary (Don) Leriger of Lincoln, NE, and Theresa McKinley of Thornton, CO; and a host of other family and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to the entire staff at 3801 Grand and Unity Point Hospice for their care, compassion and kindness shared over the past months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the DMARC Food Pantry Network, 1435 Mulberry Street, Des Moines, IA 50309-3624 or online at https://www.dmarcunited.org/donate/donate-online/
Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
