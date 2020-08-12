1/1
Sharon Sesker Friedman
Sharon Sesker Friedman

Sharon Sesker Friedman has found eternal rest on 8/6/20, after a lifelong battle with Alpha1. She is survived by her husband Edward, daughter Sara and son Gregory. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend through her determinatively kind and caring life. All who knew her would describe her as fiercely her own woman. She truly left this world a better place and her life long strength remained through her final breath.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
