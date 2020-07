Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sharrie's life story with friends and family

Share Sharrie's life story with friends and family

Sharrie L. Blackburn



Des Moines - Sharrie Louise Blackburn, 78, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. Services will be held 1PM Friday, July 3, at Hamilton's Funeral Home on Lyon Street. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gerald; daughter, Kari McWhorter (Scott); six grandchildren; sister, Debra Kramer (Steve); sister-in-law, Dorothy Horton; and brother-in-law, Robert Blackburn (Peggy).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store