Sharron A. Hypes
Des Moines - Services for Sharron A. Hypes, 73, who passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to service.
She is survived by her daughters, Gerrilyn (Mark) Lane of Indianola and Deanna Wheeler of Waterloo; son, Jerry (Ann) Hypes Jr. of Des Moines; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Sr., and mother and stepfather Wanda and Larry Hutt.
Memorials may be made in her name to Taylor House Hospice. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019