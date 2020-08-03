Shaun J. Gumm
Bondurant - Shaun James Gumm, age 40, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Shaun was born June 17, 1980 in Des Moines, Iowa to Denny and Leslieanne Gumm. He was the owner of Shaunlock. Shaun loved his family above all else and was especially proud to be a grandpa! He loved to ride his motorcycle and rode with the 515 Celebration Crew. Shaun had a great sense of humor and could always make a serious situation light-hearted. He had the knack of always showing up right when food was put on the table. Shaun loved to have a good time and lived life to its fullest.
He is survived by his children, Kirsten Gumm, Lanie Gumm, Hailie Gumm, Austin Gumm, and Caden Sponsler; granddaughter, Mazikeen Rose; father, Denny (Bonnie) Gumm; siblings, Jamie (Tammie) Gumm, Cody (Ashley) Gumm, Kristin Gumm, and Lindsey (Brandon) Pinta; grandmothers, Sandy Gumm and Jerrianne Brown; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other extended family members and countless friends.
Shaun was preceded in death by his mother, Leslieanne Brown; his twin daughters in infancy, Bailey and Jordan; grandfathers, Jim Gumm and Jerry Brown; and uncle, Alan Gumm.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, also at the funeral home, and will conclude with burial at Bondurant Cemetery. There will also be a Celebration of Life Potluck on Thursday afternoon beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Lake Petocka in Bondurant.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Shaun.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.