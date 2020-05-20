Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
1961 - 2020
Shaun Lundberg Obituary
Shaun Lundberg

Indianola - Shaun Lundberg, 59, passed away May 11, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Shaun was born January 18, 1961 in Des Moines to Woodrow and Aleta (Carroll) Etheridge. She took pride in raising her children and had an in home daycare for many years. Shaun enjoyed crafting and going out and having fun with her friends. She loved traveling, especially to the Grand Tetons and Jackson Hole.

Shaun is survived by her husband of 37 years, Steve; children, Ashley (Luke) Jacobsen, Cody Lundberg and Philip Lundberg; aunt, Elaine Glass; nephews, David (Kris) Alfstad and Michael (Jen) Alfstad; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, "Woody" and Jo Etheridge and her sister, Phillis.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020
