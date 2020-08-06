1/1
Shawn Larson
Shawn Larson

Norwalk - Shawn Michael Larson, 40, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a brief illness. Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Norwalk United Methodist Church with a visitation beginning at 10 am. The service will be held outside the church, casual dress is encouraged and the family requests that you bring a lawn chair for your own comfort.

Shawn was born March 16, 1980, in Des Moines, IA. He married Laura (Bahr) Larson on June 21, 2003, in Norwalk, IA.

Shawn worked as a Manager of Safety and Security Operations at Principal Financial Group.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Laura Larson; son, Michael Christian Larson; sister, Reeanna (Bryan) Praska; brother, Chad (Amy) Larson; as well as his many many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Reba (Paschall) Larson; his grandparents; and Furocious, Shy, and Benelli.

Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
