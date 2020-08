Shawn Larson

Shawn LarsonNorwalk - Shawn Michael Larson, 40, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a brief illness. Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Norwalk United Methodist Church with a visitation beginning at 10 am. The service will be held outside the church, casual dress is encouraged and the family requests that you bring a lawn chair for your own comfort.Shawn was born March 16, 1980, in Des Moines, IA. He married Laura (Bahr) Larson on June 21, 2003, in Norwalk, IA.Shawn worked as a Manager of Safety and Security Operations at Principal Financial Group.Shawn is survived by his wife, Laura Larson; son, Michael Christian Larson; sister, Reeanna (Bryan) Praska; brother, Chad (Amy) Larson; as well as his many many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Reba (Paschall) Larson; his grandparents; and Furocious, Shy, and Benelli.Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com