Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Shawn Trainer


1965 - 2020
Shawn Trainer Obituary
Shawn Trainer

Des Moines - Montgomery Shawn Trainer, 54, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Cremation will follow services.

Shawn was born May 4, 1965, in Missouri, to Thomas and Shirley (Tapscott) Trainer. He enjoyed his football career at Oskaloosa High School and Simpson College. He married Laura Driscoll in 1991 and they made their home in Des Moines where they raised their four children.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Laura, his children, Alexander (Cassie Cervantes), Austin (Emma), Evan (Nicole Beedle) and Samantha (Kinsey Gittings) Trainer; parents, Thomas and Shirley, and brother, Dean (Ronda) Trainer.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences and a full obituary may be found at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
