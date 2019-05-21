Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
3900 Ashworth Road
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Shawna (McNamara) Kachel Obituary
Shawna (McNamara) Kachel

Des Moines - Shawna (McNamara) Kachel, 35, passed away far too soon from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on May 16, 2019.

Full obituary and online condolences may be found on www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 24 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3900 Ashworth Road in West Des Moines. Family will greet guests from 6:00-9:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway also in West Des Moines. She will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 21, 2019
